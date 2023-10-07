Daily Nuggets: Injury Concerns in Colorado; Flyers Make Surprising Move

Concerns over Bowen Byram’s health in Colorado. The Florida Panthers trimmed their roster to 30 players on Friday. San Jose roster moves are paving the way for youngsters to get their shot. Philadelphia Flyers made a surprising move on Friday.

Colorado Hockey Now: Paul Cotter checked Byram hard into the boards to create a turnover. The turnover led to Paul Cotter’s game-winning goal with just over a minute to play. Byram has a history of injuries and Byram’s health is a concern heading into the new season.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers sent goaltender Spencer Knight to AHL Charlotte on Friday. Defenseman Matt Kiersted and forward Grigori Denisenko got waived.

San Jose Hockey Now: Former Vegas Golden Knights Ryan Carpenter was waived by the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Could the Sharks’ recent roster moves pave the way for William Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau to make the opening night lineup?

Philly Hockey Now: There is plenty of opportunity for youngsters to get their shot in Philadelphia this season. Forward Wade Allison appeared in 60 games and logged 15 points last season for the Flyers. It seems like the type of player that the Flyers would like to have around, right? Wrong, in a surprising move, Allison was waived on Friday.