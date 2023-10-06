NHL Draft Heading to The Sphere?

The National Hockey League has a long-standing history with Las Vegas prior to awarding the city an expansion team. Vegas has been the home to the NHL awards multiple times and the expansion draft was held in Vegas in 2017.

It only seems fitting that The Sphere at Venetian Resort could be the home of the NHL Entry Draft as soon as 2024.

“It’s certainly something the league has explored and I think the reason we’re standing here in October and we don’t know where the June draft is because the league has looked at a lot of venues in Vegas. But I can confirm one of the ones they have considered is the Sphere,” TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said. “And that’s one of the places I think the league would like to have the draft there ultimately in June. We’ll just have to see if they can get all the logistics taken care of to make it happen.”

T-Mobile Arena, Wynn Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena, and the Palms have been home to previous NHL events.

The groundbreaking for The Sphere at Venetian Resort took place on Sept. 27, 2018, and officially opened on Sept. 29, 2023. The project cost $2.3 billion to complete.

The band U2 held the first event at The Sphere on Sept. 29, 2023, as part of their “U2: UV Achtung Baby Live Sphere,” residency. U2’s residency lasts for 24 shows and will be completed in December.