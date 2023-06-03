Watch: Golden Knights Adin Hill Makes Save of the Season on Nick Cousins

Before the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, who could have predicted that a fourth-string goalie would be among the shining stars? Adin Hill has been that on the Vegas Golden Knights playoff run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Hill, 27, was statistically the best goalie in the Stanley Cup playoffs, his save percentage at .937, a couple of points higher than his Cup Final opponent, the Florida Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky (.935).

The Golden Knights’ mission was clear: keep the Florida Panthers out of the net.

Hill started strong, he even took a few punches from Panthers’ Nick Cousins and threw a few back. With the game tied 1-1 in the opening seconds of the second period, Hill made the save of the playoffs, changing the entire tone of the game.

Near the net Panther’s winger Matthew Tkachuk, tapped a pass into the crease for a wide-open Cousins, who had what seemed to be a yawning cage.

Hill’s lightning speed and impressive arm span saved the day, literally. Hill dove, paddle extended to rob Cousins of a sure goal, as the puck hit the blade of Hill’s stick.

ADIN HILL WITH THE GREATEST PADDLIN’ OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/nC1UhmaA4W — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 4, 2023

With such an incredible save, Hill was temporarily “king of the hill,” as the arena blared the tribute.

The game was tied 2-2 after two periods.