Golden Knights Draft
Breaking: 2024 NHL Entry Draft Held in Vegas at The Sphere
The 2024 NHL Entry Draft will be held June 28 and 29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
The National Hockey League has a long-standing history with Las Vegas before awarding the city an expansion team. Vegas has been the home to the NHL awards multiple times and the expansion draft was held in Vegas in 2017.
T-Mobile Arena, Wynn Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena, and the Palms have been home to previous NHL events.
Reports surfaced in October that the Sphere was being considered as a potential location. “It’s certainly something the league has explored and I think the reason we’re standing here in October and we don’t know where the June draft is because the league has looked at a lot of venues in Vegas. But I can confirm one of the ones they have considered is the Sphere,” TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said. “And that’s one of the places I think the league would like to have the draft there ultimately in June. We’ll just have to see if they can get all the logistics taken care of to make it happen.”
U2’s residency: UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere started in Sep. 2023 and is scheduled to run through Mar. 2024. U2 will have performed 40 shows by the end of their residency, assuming it does not get extended.
“Phish” just announced a four-date residency Apr. 18-21, 2024.
The Sphere opened Sep. 29 when U2 performed the opening show. Capacity can be up to 20,000 depending on the floor layout. The largest high-resolution LED screen on Earth wraps halfway around the audience. Over half the seats feature a specialized sound system capable of making guests feel sound vibrations.
Subscribe
Login
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Get VHN in your Inbox
VHN on Facebook
Vegas Team & Cap Info
Golden Knights Draft4 mins ago
Breaking: 2024 NHL Entry Draft Held in Vegas at The Sphere
Uncategorized13 hours ago
Binnington Steals the Show: Blues Defeat Golden Knights 2-1 (OT)
Golden Knights Gameday1 day ago
Looking to Extend the Winning Streak: Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues Preview
Golden Knights Injury Update2 days ago
Vegas Golden Knights Injuries Adding up: Hill, Martinez, and Theodore Injury Updates
Vegas Golden Knights3 days ago
Golden Knights Dominant in Their 4-1 Defeat of the Washington Capitals
Golden Knights Injury Update6 days ago
Breaking: Shea Theodore Has Surgery and Placed on Injured Reserve
Golden Knights Injury Update2 days ago
Vegas Golden Knights Injuries Adding up: Hill, Martinez, and Theodore Injury Updates
Vegas Golden Knights5 days ago
Eichel and Barbashev All Smiles After Defeating the Canucks 4-1
Golden Knights Gameday3 days ago
Adin Hill Injured: Vegas Golden Knights Take on the Washington Capitals
Vegas Golden Knights7 days ago