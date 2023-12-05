Breaking: 2024 NHL Entry Draft Held in Vegas at The Sphere

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft will be held June 28 and 29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The National Hockey League has a long-standing history with Las Vegas before awarding the city an expansion team. Vegas has been the home to the NHL awards multiple times and the expansion draft was held in Vegas in 2017.

“Phish” just announced a four-date residency Apr. 18-21, 2024.

The Sphere opened Sep. 29 when U2 performed the opening show. Capacity can be up to 20,000 depending on the floor layout. The largest high-resolution LED screen on Earth wraps halfway around the audience. Over half the seats feature a specialized sound system capable of making guests feel sound vibrations.