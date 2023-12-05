Connect with us

Golden Knights Draft

Breaking: 2024 NHL Entry Draft Held in Vegas at The Sphere

Published

4 mins ago

on

U2 performs at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Credit Sphere Twitter.

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft will be held June 28 and 29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The National Hockey League has a long-standing history with Las Vegas before awarding the city an expansion team. Vegas has been the home to the NHL awards multiple times and the expansion draft was held in Vegas in 2017.

“Phish” just announced a four-date residency Apr. 18-21, 2024.

The Sphere opened Sep. 29 when U2 performed the opening show. Capacity can be up to 20,000 depending on the floor layout. The largest high-resolution LED screen on Earth wraps halfway around the audience. Over half the seats feature a specialized sound system capable of making guests feel sound vibrations.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info