Golden Knights notebook

8 Takeaways From Golden Knights’ 3-2 Shootout Win Over the Lightning

10 hours ago

Vegas Golden Knights Takeaways 1/29 Vegas Hockey Now

After blowing a two-goal lead, the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in the shootout with Mark Stone scoring the game-winning shootout goal. Robin Lehner played a fantastic game stopping 25 of 27 shots as the Golden Knight finish their four-game road trip with five out of an available eight points.

Eight Golden Knights takeaways from their 3-2 shootout win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

  1. It was one heck of a game in terms of pure entertainment
  2. Robin Lehner was stellar
  3. The fourth line continues to impress no matter who is on it
  4. Reilly Smith can’t buy a goal
  5. Kolesar took a bad penalty/or was it a bad call?
  6. Shea Theodore wanted to score in overtime so bad
  7. Mark Stone is the perfect person to score the shootout winner
  8. Golden Knights were MIA in the third period with only one shot
