Daily Nuggets: Crosby’s advice to Bedard

Monday marks the final week of training camp for the Vegas Golden Knights. We will learn who will make the opening night roster to begin the Stanley Cup defense in the coming days.

Sidney Crosby offers advice to Connor Bedard based on something he wished he had done more of during his rookie season. Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks did not have a good outing Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings have a difficult decision to make for the No. 2 goaltender. A favorite has emerged as the fourth-line center in Colorado.

Vegas Hockey Now

Brendan Brisson continues to shine in training camp.

NHL & National Hockey Now News

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Like something Crosby and Connor McDavid have done; Bedard is being called on to revive a franchise. The 2023 first-overall draft pick is facing immense pressure entering his rookie season. Crosby’s rookie-season regret is also his advice for Bedard.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Blackhawks fell 6-1 to the Red Wings on Sunday.

Detroit Hockey Now: Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has a difficult choice to make. Will he keep Alex Lyon and James Reimer to back up Ville Husso? Is two quality options too many?

Colorado Hockey Now: Fredrik Olofsson has emerged as the favorite to center the fourth line for the Colorado Avalanche.