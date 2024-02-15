Golden Knights News: Demote Brisson; Updated Stanley Cup Odds

The Vegas Golden Knights end their bye week on Saturday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes before visiting the San Jose Sharks on Monday. Thursday morning, they made a little roster shuffle in anticipation of the coming games.

The team announced they returned Brendan Brisson to the Henderson Silver Knights and recalled center Byron Froese.

Froese, 32, is a career journeyman who is pointless in seven games this season with the Golden Knights. He has 19 career points, including seven goals, in 132 NHL games over 12 professional seasons.

Brisson, 22, scored his first career NHL goal on Jan. 20 against his childhood babysitter, Sidney Crosby, and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Brisson has three points, including that goal, in seven games. They have been the first NHL games of Brisson’s career.

His goal against the Penguins led a four-goal comeback, which launched the Golden Knights’ current run and also punctured the Penguins’ season. The Penguins have fallen almost out of playoff contention since losing at T-Mobile Arena.

Brisson is the son of hockey super agent Pat Brisson, who represents Crosby and a long list of hockey stars.

The Golden Knights have won seven of their last 10 games and are 7-2-1 despite being decimated by injuries. The hockey betting lines continue to hold the Golden Knights in high regard with good odds to repeat as Stanley Cup winners and win the Western Conference.

Shea Theodore, Jack Eichel, William Carrier, and Paul Cotter highlight the seven-player injured reserve list. Eichel is out week-to-week after surgery for a lower-body injury.

The Golden Knights are solidly in second place in the Pacific Division. They trail the division-leading Vancouver Canucks by 10 points but lead the third-place Edmonton Oilers by five points. The Golden Knights are a +1400 to repeat as Stanley Cup champs and +700 to win the Clarence Campbell Trophy as the Western Conference champs.

The Golden Knights have a 12-point cushion for a playoff spot. They lead the first team outside the playoff seeds, the Nashville Predators, by 12 points.

Nicolas Roy is currently serving as the Golden Knights’ first-line center, and Chandler Stephenson is holding the fort in the middle of the second line. William Karlsson and Brett Howden have been the third and fourth-line centers, respectively. It’s unclear where Froese might slot into coach Bruce Cassidy’s lineup.

The Golden Knights have been dominant at home as the Vegas Flu has again become a thing. The Golden Knights are 19-6-2 at T-Mobile Arena but only 12-10-4 on the road. Mark Stone leads the team with 52 points (16-36-52) in 53 games.

