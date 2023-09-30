Daily Nuggets: Makar Joins Avs Camp; Bedard Thinks he Can Be Better

It is always a magical experience entering T-Mobile Arena for a hockey game. The traffic getting to T-Mobile Arena, not so magical.

The Colorado Avalanche was graced with the presence of the best defensemen in the world for the first time in camp. Connor Bedard shined in his first preseason game and thinks he can do better. Michael Bunting is making is presence felt in Carolina. The New Jersey Devils are building a team to compete for a Stanley Cup.

Vegas Hockey Now

This just in, the Vegas Golden Knights are highly favored to repeat last year’s success.

NHL & National Hockey Now News

Colorado Hockey Now: Defenseman Cale Makar made his first appearance of training camp for the Avalanche. The best defenseman in the world is not quite 100% yet.

Chicago Hockey Now: Bedard had a hat trick during the rookie games prior to camp. The first-overall pick backed that up with a two-assist performance in his first preseason game. Here is the scary part, Bedard thinks he can do better.

Carolina Hockey Now: Bunting plays on the edge and finds himself on the receiving and taking side of penalties. The Bunting experience is officially underway in Carolina.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Tyler Toffoli is building chemestry on a line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt.