“We Basically Played a Beer League Game.” Cassidy Rips Effort in 6-5 OT Loss to Devils

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy did not hold back in his post-game press conference after the team’s 6-5 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.

“It’s getting to the point of the season in which we should be better. We basically played a beer league game out there.” Cassidy on the team’s effort.

The game did have some positives. Jonathan Marchessault got his sixth and seventh goals in his last four games. Pavel Dorofeyev scored his seventh goal of the season. The Golden Knights climbed a two-goal deficit and scored four straight goals.

It is tough to watch the Golden Knights get only a point in a game where they scored five goals after they gave up four goals in the last three games. The reality is the Golden Knights lost a point in tonight’s game.

“The plays we made, right up until the last goal, were careless and disrespectful to the game.” Cassidy on the team’s execution.

Ouch.

This is by far the angriest we have heard Cassidy since becoming the head coach of the Golden Knights. Remember, this is the television part of his reaction to the game. Just imagine what side of Cassidy the players got to see after Monday’s loss.

Cassidy was completely on point about the team’s effort. Players lost one-on-one battles, made careless turnovers, and poor decisions on long passes.

The GameScore Impact Card for the Golden Knights tells the story well. Zach Whitecloud, Nicolas Hague, Alex Pietrangelo, and Brett Howden had forgettable games.

How will coach Cassidy get the team ready for Tuesday’s game against the New York Rangers? “That’s on me to get the message across and I did a shit job on that tonight, that’s for sure.”

The concern is that Cassidy has less than 24 hours to get the message across and the team will not have a pre-game skate the morning of the game. The Golden Knights will have tired legs as they take on a motivated New York Islanders team that just got a new coach in Patrick Roy.

Adin Hill to Return?

The plan as of this weekend was for Adin Hill to return for Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders. Cassidy had this to say about Hill’s possible return. “The plan is he’s here and we want to play him tomorrow if he feels he’s ready to go. He (Hill) will make that call.”