Dirty Hit on Mark Stone; Golden Knights Storylines, Preseason Game No. 3 vs. Kings

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime at T-Mobile Arena. The score is meaningless. It is preseason hockey. The game had many meaningful storylines starting with Mark Stone absorbing a huge hit, Brendan Brisson on the top line, and Max Comtois on the third line.

AT 7:14 into the second period, Kings forward Hayden Hodgson took a run at Stone. Mayhem broke out which resulted in 22 penalty minutes for both teams. Hodgson was not penalized for the hit. Stone took exception and went after everyone wearing a white jersey. The captain skated to the away penalty box and pointed at Hodgson. Stone chirped the Kings’ bench before calming down.

The main takeaway is Stone absorbed a huge hit and did not miss a shift. Coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned that it was strange to see Stone in that spot on the ice as he is a left winger. Stone took an opportunity in his post-game interview to make his feelings known.

Brisson got a turn on the top line with Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault. Eichel found an open Brisson who scored the Golden Knights’ first goal. Brisson had good chemistry on the top line and it could be something Cassidy turns to later in the season when injuries occur.

Comtois skated on the third line with Jakub Brabenec and Jonas Rondbjerg. It was a better game for Comtois overall. Cassidy mentioned that there is a good chance Comtois skates in Friday’s preseason game vs. the Arizona Coyotes. It will be interesting to see if Comtois gets on a line with more veterans. William Karlsson may make his preseason debut on Friday night. A line with Comtois-Karlsson-Michael Amadio would be interesting to watch. Can Comtois fill Reilly Smith’s role?