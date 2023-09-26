Daily Nuggets: Cooley Dark-Horse Calder Candidate; Longshot Norris Candidate in Boston

Yesterday we had hockey. Today we have hockey. Tomorrow we have hockey. It feels great to be watching hockey in any form, including when your team gets dusted 5-2 by the San Jose Sharks.

Logan Cooley made an impression from far across the world. Cale Makar and Adam Fox are the early favorites to win the Norris, is there a dark-horse candidate in Boston? How did the San Jose Sharks victory look from San Jose Now’s perspective? The Los Angeles Kings split the Global Series games vs. the Arizona Coyotes.

Vegas Hockey Now

The first preseason game of the year was a rough one. Who were the winners and non-winners game of the preseason opener?

NHL and National Hockey Now News

Sportsnet: Connor Bedard is the early chalk at -140 to win the Calder Trophy for the NHL’s best rookie. Cooley is the third betting choice at +1100. Why Cooley could win the Calder.

Boston Hockey Now: Making sports bets is not only about winning even-money propositions. Could there be a 100-1 Norris winner in Boston?

San Jose Hockey Now: Henry Thrun appeared in eight games for the Sharks last season and made an early impression.

LA Hockey Now: The Kings defeated the Coyotes in Australia on Sunday 3-2. What were the ups and downs of the game?