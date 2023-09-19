NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Theme Knights
On Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights announced 15 Theme Knights for the 2023-24 season. The Golden Knights separated last season’s first responder game into multiple games to honor specific first responders throughout the valley.
Teams across the NHL are not allowed to wear themed jerseys during warmups this season. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman stated, “That’s just become more of a distraction from really the essence of what the purpose of these nights are. We’re keeping the focus on the game. And on these specialty nights, we’re going to be focused on the cause.”
Pride Night for the Vegas Golden Knights was commonly held during the regular season and has been moved to this year’s preseason.
The full schedule for Theme Knights is below.
- Ninth Island Knight – Friday, Sept. 29 vs. Arizona (presented by Deportes Vegas)
- Pride Knight – Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Colorado (presented by Toyota)
- Nevada Day – Friday, Oct. 27 vs. Chicago (presented by Allegiant)
- Hispanic Heritage Knight – Thursday, Nov. 2 vs. Winnipeg
- Military Appreciation Knight – Friday, Nov. 10 vs. San Jose
- Hockey Fights Cancer Knight – Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Arizona (presented by Optum)
- Healthcare Heroes Knight – Thursday, Jan. 4 vs. Florida (presented by Juice Standard)
- Firefighter Appreciation Knight – Saturday, Jan. 13 vs. Calgary
- Law Enforcement Appreciation Day – Monday, Jan. 15 vs. Nashville (presented by Martin-Harris Construction)
- Lunar New Year Knight – Monday, Feb. 12 vs. Minnesota (presented by Resorts World)
- Black History Month Knight – Tuesday, Feb. 20 vs. Nashville (presented by Zappos)
- Women’s History Month Knight – Thursday, March 7 vs. Vancouver
- St. Patrick’s Day – Sunday, March 17 vs. New Jersey (presented by Toyota)
- Donate Life Knight – Tuesday, April 2 vs. Vancouver (presented by NV Donor Network)
- Fan Appreciation Knight – Thursday, April 18 vs. Anaheim (presented by Toyota)