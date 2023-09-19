Vegas Golden Knights Announce Theme Knights

On Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights announced 15 Theme Knights for the 2023-24 season. The Golden Knights separated last season’s first responder game into multiple games to honor specific first responders throughout the valley.

Teams across the NHL are not allowed to wear themed jerseys during warmups this season. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman stated, “That’s just become more of a distraction from really the essence of what the purpose of these nights are. We’re keeping the focus on the game. And on these specialty nights, we’re going to be focused on the cause.”

Pride Night for the Vegas Golden Knights was commonly held during the regular season and has been moved to this year’s preseason.

The full schedule for Theme Knights is below.