Daily Nuggets: Babcock’s Résumé Trumped Reputation; Marleau Defends Babcock

Did Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen put Mike Babcock’s resume before his reputation? Patrick Marleau defends Babcock. Is there confidence in Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle in Boston? Jaromir Jagr is the national treasure that keeps on giving year after year. What “pissed off” Sidney Crosby last year?

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Hockey Now: In case you missed it, Kessel and Comtois skated with the Vegas Golden Knights captain’s practice.

NHL News & National Hockey Now:

Sportsnet: Kekäläinen has been the general manager of the Blue Jackets dating back to 2013. The Blue Jackets have qualified for the playoffs in five of the last 11 seasons but have failed to qualify in the last three seasons. Change was needed in Columbus. Was Babcock’s reputation overlooked in favor of his resume?

San Jose Hockey Now: Marleau mentioned that Babcock did a similar photo-sharing exercise in 2017 when the two were together in Toronto and feels the same occurred in Columbus.

Boston Hockey Now: Zacha and Coyle have the impossible task of filling the voids left behind by Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Forward Brad Marchand and coach Jim Montgomery believe Zacha and Coyle can handle the task.

Florida Hockey Now: Jagr, at 51 years old, is ready to begin another professional season.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins’ playoff hopes came down to the final game last season. The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Penguins 5-2 to eliminate them from the playoffs which had Crosby in a “pissed off” mood.