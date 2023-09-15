Kessel, Comtois Present for Captain’s Practice

It is starting to look and sound like hockey season. The Vegas Golden Knights players were on the ice plus a new face and an old face for Friday’s captain’s skate.

Spirits were high as there was plenty of celebrating and busting chops with every shot. This is a very relaxed bunch coming into this season, rightfully deserved.

Phil Kessel was on the ice getting work in and having fun with his former teammates. Speculation has started to emerge as the Minnesota Wild as a possible landing spot for the NHL’s Ironman. Kessel was in great spirits and it was nice to see the band back together possibly for one last time.

Max Comtois is wearing number 88 which is double his number in Anaheim. Comtois is working extremely hard and also spending time chatting it up with Golden Knights players between plays.

Goaltenders Adin Hill and Logan Thompson are working giving it their all. Both were extremely gassed after a two-on-two mini game. The competition for starts has officially, or unofficially since this is not an official practice, begun.

Mark Stone is having a blast. He celebrates just as hard in practice as he does in a game after scoring a goal. His attitude and demeanor are infectious.

Jack Eichel has been making stellar passes for the entire session.

Line combinations have been fun. Brett Howden is between Comtois and Kolesar. Stone, William Karlsson, and Michael Amadio have played together. Eichel, Kessel, and Stephenson has been fun to watch as well.

The captain’s skate ended with a spirited scrimmage. Both sides worked very hard and you saw a few light checks in corners. The verbal jabs between the two sides were priceless.