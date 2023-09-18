Connect with us

NHL

Daily Nuggets: Babcock Resigns; Bedard Hat Trick

Published

7 hours ago

on

Connor Bedard at NHL BioSteel Camp - Credit BioSteel Twitter.

The Mike Babcock era has come to an end in Columbus. Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard logged a hat trick in his first game wearing a Chicago Blackhawks sweater. Who from the Los Angeles Kings is making a run at the final defensive pairing spot? No respect for Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki. San Jose Sharks prospect Thomas Bordeleau is working on becoming a complete player.

Vegas Hockey Now

Vegas Hockey Now: Vegas Golden Knights captain’s practices are underway and Maxime Comtois is making an early impression.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: The Spittin’ Chiclets podcast accused Babcock of invading his players’ privacy by improperly viewing their smartphones. Babcock resigned as the Columbus Blue Jackets coach on Sunday.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Connor Bedard era is off to the exact start Chicago Blackhawks fans expected. Bedard is showing early signs of being a generational talent.

LA Hockey Now: Jordan Spence and Brandt Clark and in an intense competition for the final defensive pairing spot.

Montreal Hockey Now: Former goaltender coach Stephane Waite called Brendan Gallagher the real captain of the Canadiens. Waite lacks respect for Canadiens’ captain Suzuki.

San Jose Hockey Now: Bordeleau scored a highlight-reel goal against the Vegas Golden Knights rookies and prospects Saturday night. Check out what Bordeleau said about the goal and his efforts to become a complete player. 

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously