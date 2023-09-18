Daily Nuggets: Babcock Resigns; Bedard Hat Trick

The Mike Babcock era has come to an end in Columbus. Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard logged a hat trick in his first game wearing a Chicago Blackhawks sweater. Who from the Los Angeles Kings is making a run at the final defensive pairing spot? No respect for Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki. San Jose Sharks prospect Thomas Bordeleau is working on becoming a complete player.

Vegas Hockey Now

Vegas Hockey Now: Vegas Golden Knights captain’s practices are underway and Maxime Comtois is making an early impression.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: The Spittin’ Chiclets podcast accused Babcock of invading his players’ privacy by improperly viewing their smartphones. Babcock resigned as the Columbus Blue Jackets coach on Sunday.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Connor Bedard era is off to the exact start Chicago Blackhawks fans expected. Bedard is showing early signs of being a generational talent.

LA Hockey Now: Jordan Spence and Brandt Clark and in an intense competition for the final defensive pairing spot.

Montreal Hockey Now: Former goaltender coach Stephane Waite called Brendan Gallagher the real captain of the Canadiens. Waite lacks respect for Canadiens’ captain Suzuki.

San Jose Hockey Now: Bordeleau scored a highlight-reel goal against the Vegas Golden Knights rookies and prospects Saturday night. Check out what Bordeleau said about the goal and his efforts to become a complete player.