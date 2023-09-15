Daily Nuggets: Babcock Under Investigation; Bruins to Name Captain

The Columbus Blue Jackets coach Mike Babcock photo controversy is under investigation. Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery offers clarity on the captaincy for this season. Martin Kaut of the San Jose Sharks organization claimed he was forced to fight every game in the AHL. Will Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros have a Vezina-level performance this season? Is there goaltender trouble in Colorado?

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Hockey Now: In case you missed it, how will the Golden Knights replace the loss of Reilly Smith and Mark Stone when injured?

NHL News & National Hockey Now:

Sportsnet: This might be the strangest offseason story of 2023. The Spittin’ Chiclets podcast claimed Columbus Blue Jackets players contacted the show regarding an odd practice by coach Babcock. The claim was Babcock was taking phones from his players and viewing their photos. The Blue Jackets claim it was an exercise that coach Babcock used to get to know his players. The situation is under investigation.

Boston Hockey Now: The likely choices for this season’s captain in Boston are Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, or captain by committee. Captain by committee has been nixed as coach Montgomery confirmed to the media Thursday that the Bruins will name a captain this season.

San Jose Hockey Now: Earlier in the offseason Kaut claimed he was forced to fight every game with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL. Coach John McCarthy discussed Kaut’s claim on Thursday.

Nashville Hockey Now: There has been plenty of excitement in Nashville since general manager Barry Trotz’s arrival. Here are three predictions for this season.

Colorado Hockey Now: Goaltender Pavel Francouz is expected to back up Alexander Georgiev in Colorado. Francouz could miss the start of the season which has the Avalanche examining the goalie market.