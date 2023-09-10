Daily Nuggets: Pressure in Vegas; Quenneville Looking to Coach Again

Today is a glorious day for two reasons. It is the first Football Sunday of the regular season. That also means we are much closer to hockey season starting! This is one of the things I love about being on the West Coast. Football kicks off at 10 a.m. local time, which seems perfect for my first spirit of the day.

Does winning a Stanley Cup mean more pressure for the Vegas Golden Knights heading into this season? Is former Chicago Blackhawks and Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville looking to get back into coaching? Once a King, always a King, Dustin Brown will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame on Dec. 6. What is going on with Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov? Will the Boston Bruins name a captain for this season?

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights took to the Wynn Golf Course on Thursday for the Vegas Golden Knights Charity Golf Classic. Spirits were high among the players, however, Keegan Kolesar and Ben Hutton acknowledged they are feeling the pressure heading into this season.

NHL News & National Hockey Now:

Florida Hockey Now: Quenneville voluntarily spoke at a meeting with NHL coaches and general managers on Friday. Quenneville resigned after former player Kyle Beach stated, “There was no way Quenneville can deny knowing about the incident.” The incident Beach referred to was a sexual assault he was the victim of in 2010. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has the final say if, or when, Quenneville can be reinstated.

LA Hockey Now: Brown started his career as a Los Angeles King in 2003 and ended his career as a Los Angeles King in 2022. The two-time Stanley Cup winner played 1,388 NHL games. Brown won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award in 2014 and the NHL Foundation Player Award in 2011. Brown had his jersey retired and a statue revealed at Crypto.com Arena in February. It has been a great year for Brown.

Philly Hockey Now: This is getting weird. Michkov is one of the best young talents in Russia. The Flyers drafted him No. 7 overall for a reason. Michkov finds himself as the 13th forward for the St. Petersburg SKA of the KHL and has been a healthy scratch in three of the first four games of the season. Our friends at Philly Hockey Now have suggested a very unique trade to bring Michkov to Philadelphia.

Boston Hockey Now: Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy are the lead candidates to become the team’s captain this season. That does not necessarily mean on of them will become the next captain. Another option could be not to have a captain this season.