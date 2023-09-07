Hill Ready For Healthy Competition With Thompson

Who will be the starting goaltender for the Vegas Golden Knights when the team breaks camp? Adin Hill had a remarkable playoff run. Logan Thompson began last season as the starting goaltender.

The image is fresh of Hill’s desperate stick save from game one of the Stanley Cup Final. It was fun watching Hill throw punches at any Florida Panther that entered his crease.

Hill became a hero in Vegas.

The offseason was kind to Hill as well. Hill received his largest contract ever; a two-year deal with $9.8 million.

Does Hill’s new contract mean he has become the day-one starting goaltender this season? “Honestly, I’m just excited to get things going. Contract and all that aside. Expectations are high.” Hill said from the VGK Charity Golf Classic.

Hill’s previous salary cap hit was $2.175 million compared to Thompson’s $766,000. Thompson outpaced Hill in starts last season by a two-to-one pace when both goalies were healthy.

Many assume since Hill got the large contract extension that he will be this season’s starter. Hill had a significantly higher contract last year than Thompson. The money did not matter last year and it probably does not matter this year.

Vegas Hockey Now’s Chris Gawlik asked Hill if he was looking forward to a healthy competition from Thompson for starts. “Yeah, we have always had that mindset between each other. We have a good relationship there. We will just keep pushing each other through practice and preparing for games.”