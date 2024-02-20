Stone Injured in Golden Knights 5-3 Loss to Predators

Las Vegas – The Vegas Golden Knights were looking to get their second win in as many nights against the Nashville Predators Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. This was the second game of a four-game week for the Golden Knights, who were hoping to gain ground on the Vancouver Canucks in the Pacific Division.

The first five minutes of the game were sluggish for both teams. Passes had a hard time connecting and neither team could generate much through the neutral zone.

The first goal of the game for the Predators was gifted by the Golden Knights. Paul Cotter made a nonchalant play on a Predators pass and missed. Luke Evangelista had a clear lane and beat Adin Hill.

The Golden Knights got on the board after completing seven passes while in the offensive zone. Alec Martinez found Alex Pietrangelo. Pietrangelo fired a shot from the right-faceoff dot that Kevin Lankinen never saw.

Former Golden Knight, Cody Glass, gave the Predators the lead back with 52 seconds remaining in the period. Roman Josi found Glass skating in from the blue line and Glass beat Hill from just inside the right faceoff circle.

The Predators took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

The second period featured more physicality from the Golden Knights and it seemed like they were engaged in the game. Unfortunately, the Predators scored the first goal of the second period.

Tommy Novak beat Hill low on a shot from just inside the circle seconds after a Golden Knights penalty expired. Hill was partially screened on the shot.

Cole Smith extended the Predators lead to 4-1 with four minutes remaining in the period. Smith won his battle in front of the net against Nicolas Hague and deflected a shot from Michael McCarron.

The Predators took a 4-1 lead into the second intermission.

William Karlsson did not report to the Golden Knights bench until just over 10 minutes remaining in the second period. Karlsson was knocked down on a play that drew an interference penalty near the end of the first period.

Karlsson got the Golden Knights back into the game with a powerplay goal just 47 seconds into the third period. Michael Amadio gave the home team hope with three minutes remaining.

The Golden Knights pulled Hill and the Predators ended the Golden Knights’ chances of winning with an empty net goal with 1:49 remaining in the third period.

The Predators defeated the Golden Knights 5-3.

Mark Stone left the game during the second period and did not return due to an upper-body injury. Coach Bruce Cassidy did not have an update after the game regarding the extent of the injury.

Tuesday’s game against the Predators was Theodore’s first game in nearly three months.

“When you miss an extended period of time, it’s hard to replicate a game.” Theodore on his return. “I thought I fought hard and skated pretty well.”

Alex Pietrangelo was asked about fatigue playing a role in the loss.

“It shouldn’t, our record in back-to-backs is pretty good.” Pietrangelo on the loss.

Wins have been tough to come by in T-Mobile Arena as of late for the Golden Knights, who lost three straight home games after losing just five home games before last week.

“If I had an answer it wouldn’t be happening.” Pietrangelo on the home losing streak. “We need to be better at home, it’s as simple as that.

Coach Bruce Cassidy has used Chandler Stephenson on the wing for the last two games.

“It’s situational for Stephenson.” Cassidy on using Stephenson on the wing. “It’s not ideal to move him to the wing with Jack Eichel being out, we’re already down a top center. I didn’t think it would be a long-term thing.”

The Golden Knights remain 10 points behind the Vancouver Canucks in the Pacific Division, but the bigger issue is Stone’s injury and if he will miss time.