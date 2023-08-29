Daily Nuggets: Sharks to Surprise NHL? Connor Bedard in Good Company

The San Jose Sharks need a lot to go right to surprise the NHL. Connor Bedard is surrounding himself in good company at the BioSteel NHL Camp. The Montreal Canadiens have a lot of prospects, what should they do with them? The Vegas Golden Knights no longer have a deal in place with AT&T SportsNet.

Which Eastern Conference team will also no longer have their games on AT&T SportsNet. The Washington Capitals announced their promotional night schedule, you do not want to miss the Sonny Milano Chia planter.

San Jose Hockey Now: The Sharks are projected to be very bad next season. That is far from a hot take. Raise your hand if you remember the other far-from-hot take about the Golden Knights in 2017.

The Golden Knights surprised the NHL in their first season. Can the Sharks surprise the NHL next season?

Chicago Hockey Now: Bedard is hanging with the right people. Connor McDavid, Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, and Leon Draisaitl are with Bedard at the BioSteel NHL Camp.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Canadiens are loaded with prospects. Can they pull off deals to lower their quantity of prospects in exchange for higher-quality prospects?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Similar to the Golden Knights, the Pittsburgh Penguins will no longer have their games shown on AT&T SportsNet. Details are still emerging, but this assures Penguins games will continue to be available on “traditional” television.

Washington Hockey Now: If you have ever wanted to attend a hockey game just to get a Sonny Milano Chia planter, make plans to be in Washington on Jan. 11. Golden Knights fans attending the game in Washington on Nov. 14 will be excited to collect their Canines Night dog bowl set.