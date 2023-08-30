Daily Nuggets: PWHL Original Six; Chaotic Season Ahead for Flames

The Professional Women’s Hockey League announced their original six cities on Tuesday. Play will begin in January.

Calgary Flames potential captain Rasmus Anderson is ready to embrace the chaos of next season. The Boston Bruins present value for futures bets, which bets are worth taking a shot on? Who makes the opening night roster for the Florida Panthers? Did the Detroit Red Wings rush Filip Zadina to the NHL?

NHL.com: The PWHL announced Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, New York, Boston, and Minneapolis-St. Paul as the original six cities. Free agency begins on Sept. 1 and the inaugural PWHL Draft takes place Sept. 18.

SportsNet: Front office changes, a new coach, and uncertainty of many players’ futures. Chaos awaits in Calgary and Anderson is ready to embrace it. Could, “Embrace the chaos” become a rallying cry for the Flames next season? Anderson thinks so and would go as far as putting it on shirts if it was up to him.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins present value on DraftKings Sportsbook. Is it worth taking the Bruins at +1600 to win the Stanley Cup or Presidents’ Trophy?

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers had an improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final last year. There will be some changes to the season-over-season opening night roster. Who makes the opening night roster for the Panthers?

Detroit Hockey Now: Zadina was just 19 years old when he first stepped onto NHL ice for the Red Wings. The Red Wings were in the middle of a rebuild and offering opportunity to young prospects. It did not take long for Zadina to realize he was over his head.

Zadina was able to work out a mutual agreement to terminate his contract in Detroit and start fresh with San Jose next season.