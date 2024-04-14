Gotta See It: Cartoon Version Of Golden Knights Victory

Not only did the Vegas Golden Knights pull off a rally from a 3-0 deficit for Sunday’s 4-3 overtime victory over the Colorado Avalanche, they also made hockey history in the process – animated hockey history.

This showdown between the NHL’s two most recent Stanley Cup champions was presented as part of the Multiversus. While the game took place, an animated version of the action was also unfolding thanks to the genius of Warner Brothers studio.

Tomas Hertl scored the overtime winner in the @multiversus to help the @GoldenKnights complete their third three-goal comeback win in franchise history (also Jan. 4, 2020 at STL & March 26, 2022 at CHI).#NHLStats: https://t.co/uEkkZB4Yu1 pic.twitter.com/t770qwGknG — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 14, 2024

While the Golden Knights were celebrating Tomas Hertl’s tip in of a Jack Eichel drive for the OT winner, over in the Multiversus, things were getting just a little bit crazy.

Eichel’s blast actually sent the net into orbit. As the happy Golden Knights came together in traditional hockey goal scoring congratulatory mode, several cartoon heroes were joining in on the party.

Among those adding to the festivities were Wonder Woman, Batman, Bugs Bunny and Zoiks!! – even Shaggy from Scooby Doo.

Record Setting Rally By Golden Knights

It was only the third time in franchise history that Vegas has been able to rally and win from being three goals down. The other occasions were on Jan. 4, 2020 (5-4 overtime win at the St. Louis Blues) and March 26, 2022 (5-4 overtime victory at the Chicago Blackhawks).

The Golden Knights were also earning their third multi-goal third period comeback win in 2023-24. That is the most in a single season for the club.

As well, the Golden Knights were completing the 26th three-goal comeback win this season. That totals surpasses 1985-86 for the second-most in NHL history. There were a record 30 three-goal comebacks during the 1989-90 NHL campaign.

THE BAT SIGNAL WORKED!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/34sGaoHJH4 — x-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 14, 2024

William Karlsson scored twice in the third period to reach the 30-goal mark for the second time. Karlsson was joining Jonathan Marchessault as the only players to achieve the feat with Vegas.

In the three games since Hertl was making his Golden Knights debut, the Vegas power play has netted an NHL-leading six goals.