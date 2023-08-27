Daily Nuggets: Uncertainty Over Crosby’s Next Contract; Confidence Level for Oilers Cup Run

Sidney Crosby’s contract is up after the 2024-25 season. What is the one uncertainty about his next contract in Pittsburgh? Should Devon Toews be ranked in the top three defensemen in the NHL? The Montreal Canadiens are going younger. Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland is confident in finding the right mix for a Stanley Cup run. Philadelphia Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier had a fun first interaction with coach John Tortorella.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Crosby wants to retire as a Pittsburgh Penguin. The Penguins want Crosby to retire in Pittsburgh. The uncertainty about Crosby’s next, and possibly final, contract in Pittsburgh comes down to compensation.

Is Crosby expecting to be compensated for the three Stanley Cups he brought since 2005? Contract values reflect the expected value that the player will bring during the life of the contract. Not what they previously did for the team.

Colorado Hockey Now: Did Toews get a friendly rating in a ranking of NHL defensemen? The Colorado Avalanche already have the league’s top-rated defensemen in Cale Maker. That means the Avalanche have two of the best three defensemen in the NHL.

Montreal Hockey Now: Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are the building blocks of the Montreal Canadiens. Who is set to join them as the Canadiens inch closer to becoming a Stanley Cup contender?

Sportsnet: The Edmonton Oilers are knocking at the door of winning a Stanley Cup. Their Stanley Cup window will be open as long as Connor McDavid is an Oiler. Holland is confident that the Oilers have the right mix for a Stanley Cup.

Philly Hockey Now: Imagine you are an 18-year-old NHL prospect listening to coach John Tortorella address your team for the first time. Scary, right? Do you have the guts to introduce yourself to the coach after the meeting? That is what Gauthier did. How did it turn out?