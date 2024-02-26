Daily Nuggets: Coyotes Ready to Sell; Golden Knights Go for Big Trade

The Vegas Golden Knights are whale hunting on the NHL trade market, and they may just be the right team to make it happen. A report this weekend directly tied the Golden Knights to Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel. VGK rival, the Arizona Coyotes are ready for a trade deadline sell-off, including some big names. The Winnipeg Jets are back on track and winning games. Nico Sturm may be in the San Jose Sharks plans, or he may be chum in the NHL trade waters, and welcome back to the Daily Nuggets!

Since this column has withered over the last six months and has not been done on a regular basis, if at all, please let me reintroduce you. The Daily Nuggets is a compilation of the best news stories, trade rumors, and hockey content you need to know. We do NOT aggregate or rewrite other’s work but instead, link you directly to the original source so they may benefit from their work.

We’ve long felt there is a word for websites and blogs that simply rewrite other people’s work: Theft. So, we deliver the best of the hockey world, with some focus on our colleagues at National Hockey Now. It will usually be up by 9 a.m. most days, if not earlier. And sometimes, we’ll even post it after 11 p.m. for you second-shifters.

Cool?

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Hockey Now: It was a bit of a bombshell on Hockey Night in Canada. Jake Guentzel? Yes, Elliotte Friedman says the Vegas Golden Knights called Pittsburgh.

From the team website — The VGK Alumni Association will hold its third annual golf tournament in April.

NHL Trade Talk, News, & National Hockey Now

The Athletic ($): The Arizona Coyotes are waving the white flag. They are ready to put their veterans on the market. That includes Matt Dumbas and Jason Zucker. Arizona is looking for assets.

I covered Zucker for three years. He would have been a great Misfit. Big personality. Lots of laughs. Perhaps he lands here?

Detroit Hockey Now: The coolest moment in the NHL in some time. It was a Disney movie moment as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Chicago Blackhawks, and long-time Blackhawk stalwart Patrick Kane scored the OT winner.

Chicago Hockey Now: So many similarities. Connor Bedard. Patrick Kane. Our colleague Nate Brown was gobsmacked by the spectacle of old lion and new lion for the Chicago Blackhawks.

San Jose Hockey Now: The hapless Sharks have set a new standard in losing streaks this season. Yet they have some talent. Some may be scattered to the wind at the NHL trade deadline, but Nico Sturm might stick around.

NHL.com: If the Golden Knights go back-to-back, there’s a good chance they have to go through the Winnipeg Jets. On Sunday, Winnipeg handed the Coyotes their 12th straight loss.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: If you didn’t see this game on the national channel, shame on you for six weeks. It was like a Wrestlemania main event. Sidney Crosby had four points, the Penguins had a power play goal, and gave up a shorthanded goal. That was just the start of the wild game. With a 7-6 win over arch-rival Philadelphia, here’s how the Pittsburgh Penguins are back in the playoff hunt.

That’s all for today. Sundays are a bit slow.