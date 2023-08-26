Daily Nuggets: Money or Legacy for Auston Matthews? Timeline for Max Pacioretty to Return Next Season

Did Auston Matthews sign an extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the legacy or for the money? Does Max Pacioretty have a timeline to get back on the ice? The next step in Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman’s “Yzer-plan” was to obtain Alex DeBrincat. Should bettors wager on Detroit having a big season? Will Kirby Dach play a bigger role in the Montreal Canadiens’ powerplay?

NHL Network: The path to extending Matthews in Toronto had many different roads leading to it. Matthews could have easily demanded an eight-year-maximum-term contract and the Maple Leafs would not have had much of a choice. Instead, Matthews agreed to a four-year, $53 million contract. This gives Matthews and the Maple Leafs flexibility down the road.

Washington Hockey Now: Pacioretty does not have a definitive timeline as to when his debut will be with the Washington Capitals. The Capitals are up against the salary cap. If Pacioretty can get back to his healthy self, it will be a big spark for the Capitals.

Detroit Hockey Now: Yzerman has been busy rebuilding the Red Wings. Is 2023-24 the season in which the Red Wings break out? Oddsmakers do not think so. If you disagree with the oddsmakers, you can get a great return on your investment if the Red Wings come through. The Red Wings are the 12th betting choice at +3500 to win the Eastern Conference on BetMGM.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Canadiens’ powerplay was ranked 29th last season. Dach expects to play a bigger role in the powerplay next season. Will it help?