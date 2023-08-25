Daily Nuggets: International Competition for NHL Players in 2025; Bouchard Extended in Edmonton

Jack Eichel, Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes, and Auston Matthews vs. Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Jonathan Huberdeau. We could see that dream matchup as early as 2025. Goaltending and defense is the Achilles heal for the Edmonton Oilers. What is Edmonton doing to improve on the defensive side of the ice? Philadelphia Flyers fans are demanding. We are soon going to learn how patient they are through the current rebuild. Would Elias Pettersson be a good fit in Boston?

NHL Network: We could see the return of NHL players participating in international competition as soon as 2025. “So if we do a ’25 international tournament, we do the ’26 Olympics, the ’28 World Cup of Hockey, the ’30 Olympics, the ’32 World Cup of Hockey, and so on,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said. “That’s the goal.”

This would give fans the opportunity to watch best on best hockey every two years.

NHL Network: Evan Bouchard signed a 2-year, $7.8 million extension to remain in Edmonton through the 2024-25 season. Bouchard has missed only one game in the last two regular seasons while logging 20 goals and 63 assists.

Philly Hockey Now: General manager Daniel Briere does not see a quick fix to making the Philadelphia Flyers contenders. He compared their current rebuild to how the Chicago Blackhawks got Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews through the draft. Core pieces to a team’s success can be a result of difficult times.

The Flyers have not advanced past the first round of the playoffs since their Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2010. Flyers fans are demanding a change that may not happen for another half decade.

Boston Hockey Now: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson is not in a hurry to sign an extension in Vancouver. He wants to wait and see how things go. What if things go bad? Could Boston be a potential landing point for the 2019 Calder Trophy winner?