Daily Nuggets: Auston Matthews Extension; Connor McDavid Committed to Winning Cup in Edmonton For Now

Happy 30-year anniversary to Canadian Hockey Teams! The Montreal Canadiens won the Stanley Cup in 1993 and no team from Canada has done it since.

The Toronto Maple Leafs gave themselves at least a five-year window to compete for a Stanley Cup by extending Auston Matthews. Connor McDavid is committed to winning a Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers, for now. Elias Pettersson is in no rush to sign an extension with the Vancouver Canucks.

Sportsnet: Matthews agreed to a four-year, $53 million contract extension with the Maple Leafs Wednesday. Beginning in the 2024-25 season, Matthews will be the NHL’s highest-paid player. The Maple Leafs have over $33 million in salary cap space for Matthews, John Tavares, and Mitch Marner. Do the Maple Leafs have enough money left to fill out the roster?

Sportsnet: McDavid is under contract through the 2025-26 season in Edmonton. His next contract will undoubtedly make him the NHL’s highest-paid player. Will McDavid’s next contract be with the Oilers?

“But with that all being said, it’s three years down the road. We’ve got to kind of see where our lives are at and kind of go from there. I don’t say that to raise eyebrows or cause panic. It’s just the way that it is,” McDavid cautioned. “But I love playing in Edmonton, I’m 100% committed to winning in Edmonton with this group. And we’re gonna see it through.”

Sportsnet: The Canucks and Pettersson were unable to come to terms on an extension over the summer. Pettersson is in no rush to sign an extension. The 2023-24 season will be key for the Canucks and Pettersson. If the Canucks fail to qualify for the playoffs, there is a good chance that the 2023-24 season will be Pettersson’s final in Vancouver.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Matthews got paid. What does that mean for Sidney Crosby? Crosby’s 12-year, $104 million contract expires after the 2024-25 season. Players such as Dougie Hamilton, Jeff Skinner, and Jaime Benn have cap hits higher than Crosby. Will Crosby’s next contract pay him greater than his current $8.7 million cap hit?