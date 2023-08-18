Daily Nuggets: Toews Clarifies Future; Must-See Flyers Home Games

Chicago Hockey Now: Free Agent Center Jonathan Toews announced that he is taking time away from the game this season. Toews missed the entire 2020-21 season with symptoms of long COVID and chronic immune response syndrome. Appearing in just 53 games, the 2022-23 season was difficult on the 35-year-old.

Toews is not fully retiring, but he said he needs a season off to fully heal.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Erik Karlsson scored 101 points last season and ran away with the Norris. This is the third Norris for Karlsson. How did Karlsson fare after winning his first two Norris Trophies? Can he have another Norris-caliber season for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens lost in the Stanley Cup Final in 2020-21. Oddly enough, the Canadiens beat the Vegas Golden Knights in the equivalent of the Conference Final and were awarded the Clarence Campbell Bowl. The Clarence Campbell Bowl is commonly awarded to the team that represents the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Final.

In the two seasons after advancing to the Stanley Cup Final, the Canadiens finished bottom of the Atlantic Division.

General Manager Kent Hughes is working hard at changing the perception of the Canadiens.

Philly Hockey Now: What are the 15 must-see home games for the Philadelphia Flyers this season? Did the Golden Knights make the top-15?