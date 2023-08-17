Daily Nuggets: Notable Free Agents

Patrick Kane, Tomas Tatar, and Phil Kessel remain unsigned as the 2023-24 season gets closer. Kane is reported to be waiting closer to the fall before deciding on a team as he rehabs from hip surgery. Tatar and Kessel might just be waiting for the phone to ring at this point.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins are reported to have an interest in Tatar. The top-six forwards for the Penguins are solid, but the bottom-six forwards are a concern. Tatar could slot in on line three and contribute 15 to 20 goals. Having Tatar would be a nice insurance policy as well in the event any of the top-six wingers suffer an injury.

The Penguins are up against the salary cap so some creativity would be needed to become cap compliant. Trading Jeff Carter could be an option.

Florida Hockey Now: Matthew Tkachuk’s stock is rising. The NHL Network ranked Tkachuk the No. 12 winger this time last year. Tkachuk climbed 10 spots to No. 2 in this year’s rankings. Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak is ranked No. 1.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Canadiens had many players coming and going as a result of their involvement in the Erik Karlsson trade. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes outlined the game plan to start next season and why the team is not electing to exceed the salary cap in the offseason.

Colorado Hockey Now: Defenseman Cale Makar is the cover athlete for NHL 24. This is a nice feather in the cap for the former Stanley Cup champion and Norris Trophy winner.