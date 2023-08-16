Daily Nuggets: Coyotes Staying in Arizona? Petry Flipped to Detroit

Sportsnet: The Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo is looking to purchase land in Mesa, Arizona to relocate the Arizona Coyotes as soon as the 2026-27 season. The Coyotes currently share the 5,025 capacity Mullett Arena with Arizona State University. The Coyotes were unsuccessful in their bid to relocate to Tempe, Arizona.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens traded Jeff Petry to Detroit for Gustav Lindstrom and a 2025 fourth-round pick. The Canadiens retained half of Petry’s salary cap hit of $4.686 million. It was expected that Petry’s stay in Montreal would be short as the Canadiens are in a rebuild.

Montreal Hockey Now: Here is how the Canadiens came out in the Erik Karlsson deal. The Canadiens lost Ryan Poehling, Petry (50% salary retained), Mike Hoffman, and Rem Petlick. The return was Mike Matheson, Casey DeSmith, Nathan Legare, and Lindstrom. The Canadiens also got the following draft picks; Pittsburgh’s 2025 second-round pick and 2023 fourth-round pick, and Detroit’s 2025 fourth-round pick.

Philly Hockey Now: Will the Flyers trade a notable goalie at the trade deadline? Training camp surprises? The Flyers may not end up being that bad. Bold predictions for the 2023-24 Flyers.

Carolina Hockey Now: The Carolina Hurricanes agreed to a 20-year lease extension to stay at PNC Arena through the 2043-44 season.