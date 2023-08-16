Connect with us

NHL

Daily Nuggets: Coyotes Staying in Arizona? Petry Flipped to Detroit

Published

4 hours ago

on

Mullett Arena in Arizona, Photo Credit Arizona Coyotes Twitter

Sportsnet: The Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo is looking to purchase land in Mesa, Arizona to relocate the Arizona Coyotes as soon as the 2026-27 season. The Coyotes currently share the 5,025 capacity Mullett Arena with Arizona State University. The Coyotes were unsuccessful in their bid to relocate to Tempe, Arizona.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens traded Jeff Petry to Detroit for Gustav Lindstrom and a 2025 fourth-round pick. The Canadiens retained half of Petry’s salary cap hit of $4.686 million. It was expected that Petry’s stay in Montreal would be short as the Canadiens are in a rebuild.

Montreal Hockey Now: Here is how the Canadiens came out in the Erik Karlsson deal. The Canadiens lost Ryan Poehling, Petry (50% salary retained), Mike Hoffman, and Rem Petlick. The return was Mike Matheson, Casey DeSmith, Nathan Legare, and Lindstrom. The Canadiens also got the following draft picks; Pittsburgh’s 2025 second-round pick and 2023 fourth-round pick, and Detroit’s 2025 fourth-round pick.

Philly Hockey Now: Will the Flyers trade a notable goalie at the trade deadline? Training camp surprises? The Flyers may not end up being that bad. Bold predictions for the 2023-24 Flyers.

Carolina Hockey Now: The Carolina Hurricanes agreed to a 20-year lease extension to stay at PNC Arena through the 2043-44 season.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously