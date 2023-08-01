Daily Nuggets: Bedard Early Calder Favorite, Penguins Hire Kessel

Forward Connor Bedard is the early favorite to win the Calder, not exactly a hot take. It is not a lock that the favorite goes on to win the Calder. Connor McDavid lost the Calder race to Artemi Panarin in 2016. Could the Vegas Golden Knights have a dark-horse candidate for the Calder? Pavel Dorofeyev had nine points in 18 games last season and could be in line for a full-time role.

Amanda Kessel is the inaugural participant in the new Penguins’ Executive Management Program. The program is designed to expose participants to all aspects of the sports business. Kessel will rotate through different departments within the Penguins’ organization. Kessel won Olympic gold with Team U.S.A. in 2018 with silver medals in 2014 and 2022.

The Minnesota Wild re-signed goaltender Filip Gustavsson to a three-year, $11.25 million contract Monday. Gustavsson went 22-9-7 with the Minnesota Wild last season. Former Golden Knight Marc-Andre Fleury had 46 starts for the Wild last season to Gustavsson’s 39. Gustavsson’s extension means his arbitration hearing will be voided.

The San Jose Sharks were reported to offer $6 million to Vladimir Tarasenko. Tarasenko eventually signed with the Ottawa Senators for $1 million less. The Sharks seem willing to throw money at a big free agent. Could defensemen Matt Dumba be on the Sharks’ radar? If the Erik Karlsson trade ever happens, the Sharks could use another star defensemen.

The NHL season is filled with highlight-reel moments. The offseason can produce some special moments too. Check out this amazing individual effort by Montreal Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson.