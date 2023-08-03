Daily Nuggets: Krejci Retires; Terry Gets Big Extension

It is a new era for the Boston Bruins. David Krejci announced his retirement from the National Hockey League on Wednesday. Krejci started his NHL career in 2006 and is ending his career after 1,192 games played, all with the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement last week. Krejci and Bergeron combined for 2,656 games of NHL experience. The Bruins just lost a wealth of NHL experience in a short span.

The Anaheim Ducks and forward Troy Terry agreed on a seven-year, $49 million extension Wednesday. The extension means the two sides will avoid arbitration. Terry logged 128 points in the last two seasons for the Ducks.

Radko Gudas has 739 games of NHL experience and has been to a Stanley Cup Final. The 33-year-old has never played for a Canadian team. There is a reason for that. Gudas does not want to deal with the media scrutiny that accompanies playing for a Canadian team. After receiving offers from the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs, Gudas signed with the Anaheim Ducks.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov be a Washington Capital when the 2023-24 season starts? There have been plenty of rumors about potential landing spots. Kuznetsov admitted to following along with media reports to try and learn about potential trades. What is the market for a 31-year-old center making $7.8 million for the next two seasons? Kuznetsov has been extremely reliable over the last two seasons, missing just four games. There are a few teams lacking depth at center that could use a Kuznetsov.