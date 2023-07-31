Daily Nuggets: Questions About the Flyers, Matt Phillips Gets a New Start

There are numerous questions about the Philadelphia Flyers’ outlook. Defensive prospect standouts, backup goaltender, and which players will be on the opening night roster are just a few of the key issues. General manager Daniel Briere has been taking a very aggressive approach to cleaning house in Philadelphia. How long the rebuild will take is anyone’s guess.

LA Hockey Now writer Austin Stanovich discusses movable pieces on the Kings’ roster. Carl Grundstrom and Blake Lizotte are expendable and the Kings could have different motivations for trading them. Trading Grundstrom and replacing him with Samuel Fagemo can free up $525,000 in salary cap space. Is Fagemo ready to become a full-time NHL player? The motivation for trading Lizotte would be to free up his $1.6 million contract.

It has been a mass exodus to get out of Calgary. Sixty seconds after the start of free agency, Matthew Phillips was on the phone with new Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery. Carbery sees potential in Phillips, who was among the AHL’s top scorers for the last two seasons. Things did not work out for Phillips to find a regular spot in the Flames’ lineup. Phillips had three games in the NHL over the last two seasons.

There has been a shakeup in the front office of the Buffalo Sabres. Owner Terry Pegula is taking over as the Buffalo Bills team president and new Sabres COO John Roth is taking over as Bills COO and executive vice-president. Will Roth be able to balance multiple roles?