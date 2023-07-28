Daily Nuggets: Tarasenko Signs with Senators; Cooley Turns Pro

The Ottawa Senators won the Vladimir Tarasenko sweepstakes. Tarasenko signed a one-year contract worth $5 million on Thursday. This is a great deal for both sides. The Senators traded Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings a few weeks ago and replaced him with another superstar in Tarasenko. Betting on himself, Tarasenko will have a year to remind the NHL that he has plenty left in the tank. The salary cap is projected to go up by approximately $4 million for the 2024-25 season. Tarasenko is taking a one-contract now in hopes of a larger payout next season.

The Arizona Coyotes signed 2022 first-round draft pick Logan Cooley to a three-year, entry-level contract. Cooley was on the fence about returning to the University of Minnesota and decided to join the Coyotes. Cooley brings a buzz to the Coyotes who have a wealth of young talent. Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller, Juuso Valimaki, J.J. Moser, Dylan Guenther, and Victor Soderstrom are all 24-years-old or younger. At just 19 years of age, Cooley will bring the average age of the Coyotes down a bit.

The Los Angeles Kings have had a busy summer trying to put the right pieces in place to dethrone the Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division. The Kings gave up a lot to acquire Pierre-Luc Dubois. This opens the door for youngsters Trevor Moore, Quinton Byfield, and Arthur Kaliyev. If those three can seize the moment, the Kings will be a tough out in the Pacific Division.

The Philadelphia Flyers had 75 points last season which was good for a 26th place in the NHL. Philadelphia Hockey Now writer Chuck Bausman feels the Flyers will improve on last year’s 75-point performance despite losing Kevin Hayes, Ivan Provorov, James van Riemsdyk, Tony DeAngelo, and Brendan Lemieux. Normally it is not that big of a hot take to say your team will improve from a 75-point season. But the Flyers are in the initial stage of a rebuild. Rebuild as in the wrecking ball has just started taking chunks out of the building. A 75-point season is a tall ask for this Flyers team.