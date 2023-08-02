Daily Nuggets: Swayman gets Just $3.47 Million; Sharks Strange Goaltender Contract

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman got a team-friendly arbitration ruling on Tuesday. Swayman was awarded a one-year contract worth only $3.47 million. The odd part about the ruling is that the Bruins had the option to make it a two-year contract for the same AAV. Swayman went 24-6-4 in the regular season with a 0.920 save percentage. For comparison, Adin Hill went 16-7-1 in the regular season with a 0.915 save percentage and received $4.9 million AAV from the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Los Angeles Kings have had a busy summer. The Pierre-Luc Dubois trade is the attention grabber, but other moves were made. Which Kings can benefit most from the offseason moves? Will Kevin Fiala gel with Dubois? Can Matt Roy have another big season? Which young player will get a chance to step up?

The Detroit Red Wings have also had a busy summer and are putting the pieces in place to compete for a playoff spot. Which Red Wings need to score more in 2023-24 to get to the next phase of general manager Steve Yzerman’s “Yzer-plan?”

The San Jose Sharks traded the New Jersey Devils a sixth-round pick for goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood. Blackwood struggled last season going 10-6-2 with a 0.893 save percentage. The Sharks feel a bounce back is coming as they inked Blackwood to a two-year, $9.4 million contract. Just $500,000 less than what Hill makes for the Golden Knights. Hill also won a Stanley Cup. It is hard to understand the path the Sharks are on with the net.