Daily Nuggets: Flames Sell Off; Glass Finds His Game

Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames are in a tough spot. There has been a change behind the bench and players want out. Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm, and Mikael Backlund are entering the final year of their contracts. This might be a good time for the Flames to start fresh. The trade deadline may present multiple opportunities to improve the future of the Flames through trading expiring contracts. The Pacific Division is extremely competitive and the Flames are nowhere close to being a 100-point team.

Nashville Hockey Now: Cody Glass could never find traction with the Vegas Golden Knights. He shined at the AHL level but could never cut it at the NHL level. Glass has found his game and an everyday role with the Nashville Predators. Last season Glass had 35 points over 72 games.

LA Hockey Now: Are you taking the over or under on 0.865 points per game for Pierre-Luc Dubois? The hope is a 7o point season for Dubois. Dependability has not been an issue for Dubois. If he can play all 82 games; exceeding a 70-point season should not be a tall order for Dubois.

Chicago Hockey Now: Connor Bedard is getting all the attention in Chicago. He is not the only prospect to keep an eye on in the Windy City. Where will Alex Vlasic, Isaak Phillips, Lukas Reichel, and Arvid Soderblom play most of their games this season? In Chicago with the Blackhawks or in Rockford with the IceHogs of the AHL.