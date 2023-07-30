Daily Nuggets: Korpisalo and Reaves get Weird Contracts

General managers are trying to make splashes in the offseason that equate to more wins once the season starts. There have been some weird contracts handed out. Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo got paid a starter’s wage despite never starting greater than 33 games in his career. Five years, $20 million is a lot for someone who has yet to prove himself as a starter in the NHL. Forward and former Vegas Golden Knight Ryan Reaves was signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs for three years and $4.05 million. The fourth-line forward is entering his 14th season in the NHL and averaged under 10 minutes per game last season.

The Arizona Coyotes have a great crop of young talent along with a lot of high draft picks in the next three drafts. Could the Coyotes be considering Matt Dumba for their rebuild? Elliotte Freidman thinks so. Dumba can eat up large minutes and take a bridge deal that could lead to a long-term deal for 2024 and beyond.

Matt Murray is projected to spend the 2023/24 season on LTIR despite being cleared to play in last season’s playoffs. Murray’s early success in Pittsburgh is what led to Marc-Andre Fleury becoming a Golden Knight. Earning a four-year, $25 million contract prior to the start of the 2020 season, Murray was on track to be the Ottawa Senator’s starting goaltender for a long time. Declining play and health issues led to Murray being dealt to the Maple Leafs prior to the 2022/23 season. Murray is a cautionary tale for all general managers to consider before giving a long deal to a goaltender.

The Florida Panthers joined the list of teams that Vladimir Tarasenko turned down a contract to play for that included the San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes. The exact offer amount is not known, but reports suggest it was less than what the Sharks, Hurricanes, and Senators had offered.