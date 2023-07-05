Daily Nuggets: Things Quieting Down for the Golden Knights, Devils Trade for Colin Miller

Things went from very busy to somewhat quiet in a week’s time for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Reilly Smith trade set the wheels in motion to extend Ivan Barbashev. Adin Hill also got his extension. No big splashes were made during the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and general manager Kelly McCrimmon is standing pat for the moment.

Some of the next Golden Knights news items to watch for include; possible free-agent targets, coaching changes, and training camp battles.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Former Golden Knight, Colin Miller was traded to the Devils. Miller brings nearly 500 games of experience to the Devils’ blueline, who just lost 949 games of experience with the departures of Damon Severson and Ryan Graves.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Latest on the Penguin’s attempt to lure Erik Karlsson from one side of the country to the other.

San Jose Hockey Now: Anthony Duclair on his friendship with “Jumbo” Joe Thorton and MacKenzie Blackwood is excited for a new start.

Chicago Hockey Now: The focus in Chicago is on Connor Bedard, but the Blackhawks have a number of young players looking to make an impression. Lukas Reichel logged 15 points in 23 games with the Blackhawks last season. The sky could be the limit for Reichel, who could find time on the powerplay with Bedard next season.