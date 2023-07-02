Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Stand Pat, Nashville Shopping Spree

General manager Kelly McCrimmon has some cap space available and is waiting for the right deal to present itself. The Golden Knights were passengers on the first day of free agency.

Former Golden Knights Jonathan Quick, Teddy Bluegar, and Laurent Brossoit found new homes. Some familiar names from past Golden Knights teams were also on the move; Ryan Reaves signed a multi-year deal in Toronto and Max Pacioretty signed a one-year-bridge deal with Washington.

Nashville Hockey Now: The Predators played host to the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and celebrated by going on a shopping spree. Matt Duchene was bought out just before free agency started and general manager Barry Trotz went ham. Ryan O’Reilly, Luke Schenn, and Gustav Nyquist all became Predators just hours into free agency. Did the Predators just become the dark horse to win the Central Division?

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins had an extremely busy day. Milan Lucic is back in Boston. James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Shattenkirk also signed deals with the Bruins.

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers didn’t make a whole lot of noise in the early hours of free agency. General manager Daniel Briere is kicking the tires on a number of free agents. The Flyers don’t seem to have a lot of money to throw around and Philly doesn’t seem like a place seasoned vets are looking to sign with.

Florida Hockey Now: Golden Knights fans will see more of Radko Gudas next season as he signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks. What did the Panthers do to set themselves up to try to repeat as the Eastern Conference champions?