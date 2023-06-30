Daily Nuggets: Draft Recap, Blackhawks Make Another Move

The Golden Knights came into the 2023 NHL Entry Draft with picks in the first, third (two), sixth, and seventh rounds. The Columbus Blue Jackets traded the Golden Knights their 2024 seventh round pick for the Golden Knights’ 2023 seventh round pick.

David Edstrom, 32nd overall, is a forward with Frolunda HC of the Swedish Junior League. He had eight points in seven games for Sweden in the U18 World Junior Championship, earning a silver medal.

Mathieu Cataford, 77th overall, is a forward with the Halifax Mooseheads in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He logged 75 points in 68 regular-season games.

Arttu Karki, 96th overall, is a defensemen with the Tappara U20 team in the Finnish Premier Junior Men’s Hockey League. He posted 29 points in 36 games.

Tuomas Uronen, 192nd overall, is a forward in the Finnish junior system. He earned a bronze medal in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2023.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Blackhawks continue to put the pieces in place acquiring Josh Bailey from the Islanders.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Avalanche have plenty of money to work with once free agency opens on Saturday. Who might they be looking to sign?

Philadelphia Hockey Now: The Flyers haven’t been competitive for a while. Is there reason for optimism?

Detroit Hockey Now: Steve Yzerman continues to execute his “Yzer-Plan” by acquiring Klim Kostin and Kailer Yamamoto from the Edmonton Oilers.

Calgary Hockey Now: The vets want out. Will there be room on the roster sooner rather than later for the Flames’ newest draft picks?