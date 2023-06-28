Connect with us

Vegas Golden Knights

Breaking: Ivan Barbashev Extended

Published

2 seconds ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have extended Ivan Barbashev for five years and five million per. Barbashev was acquired from the St. Louis Blues via trade near the 2022-23 trade deadline.

Dubbed the missing link of the Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault line, Barbashev logged seven goals and 18 assists in the 2022-23 playoffs with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights now have up to $8.4 million in cap space to work with pending the status of Robin Lehner.

