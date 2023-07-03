Concern Over the Golden Knights Goaltending Situation

Now I know exactly what you are going to say when you read the title. Adin Hill was a beast in the playoffs and Stanley Cup Final. Logan Thompson was an all-star last season. Very fair and valid points. Why would Golden Knights fans be concerned with the goaltending situation, especially after winning a Stanley Cup?

Time for a walk down reality lane. The Golden Knights deployed Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcom Subban, Maxime Legace, and Oscar Dansk to start games in the 2017-18 inaugural season. Fleury, Subban, Robin Lehner, and Dansk started games in the 2019-20 season. Five goalies were called upon to start games for the 2022-23 season; , Hill, Thompson, Jonathan Quick, and Jiri Patera

The Golden Knights project to open the 2023-24 season with Thompson, Hill, and Patera barring a free agent signing. Is it possible for general manager Kelly McCrimmon brings another goaltender aboard? It’s pretty slim pickings for remaining free agents, Jaroslav Halak could be an insurance policy similar to Jonathan Quick’s role last season.

Hill was the hero of the Stanley Cup Final for the Golden Knights and has a very cult hero type of following. 16-7-1 with a 2.45 goals against and .915 save percentage are excellent numbers, for a backup goalie. Hill was spectacular in the playoffs logging a stellar .932 save percentage, 2.17 goals against with a record of 11-4. Hill started 25 games and had injury issues throughout the season.

Thompson was having a fine season at 21-13-3 with a .915 save percentage and 2.65 goals against and was also a Pacific Division all-star. Unfortunately, Thompson sustained multiple lower body injuries and only started 36 games.

In a perfect world, Thompson and Hill chop up the starts pretty evenly and avoid injury issues. Can the duo of Thompson and Hill be relied upon to start at least 70 games next season? Hill had his most career regular-season starts last season with 27 and Thompson with 36. Is 70 total starts a sustainable amount for the next two seasons for Thompson and Hill?

Are you confident with Patera possibly having to start 2o or more games for the Golden Knights next season? Patera is 2-0 as an NHL starter, so there’s that at least.

This is a risky approach, Golden Knights fans. Please reference paragraph number two if you need a reminder of how many goaltenders the Golden Knights traditionally use in a season. Thompson and Hill both have health issues that may or may not get better.

Is there another goalie out there that McCrimmon could have his eyes on? It’s fair to assume there are some contingency plans out there. Is McCrimmon going to take a wait and see approach? Or will he add an insurance policy in the offseason?