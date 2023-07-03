Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Roster Takes Shape, Pacioretty Eager to Get on the Ice

General manager Kelly McCrimmon had a busy week leading up to the free agency opening. After a series of extensions, the Vegas Golden Knights did not have much money to work with. The Golden Knights are standing pat as of now. McCrimmon is not going to rush the wrong deal with such little cap space to work with.

Washington Hockey Now: Max Pacioretty signed a one-year deal with the Capitals not long after free agency opened. Eager to return to form and prove he’s still the player he once was, Pacioretty can’t wait to get back on the ice. Although, he may not be ready for a return once the season starts.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins roster has been a revolving door and the rumor mill is working overtime. There have been many questions if goaltenders Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark would remain with the Bruins next season. For now, it seems like both will remain in Boston.

LA Hockey Now: The Kings have been very busy this off-season. Pierre-Luc Dubois was acquired in a big trade that sent many complimentary players to the Winnipeg Jets. Now the Kings are looking for internal options to fill out the roster.

Nashville Hockey Now: The biggest mover and shaker of free agency has been the Nashville Predators. Ever since the Matt Duchene buyout, general manager Barry Trotz has had his foot on the gas and checkbook open.

Islanders Hockey Now: A new day and a new player in the Alex DeBrincat sweepstakes. Do the New York Islanders have enough assets to acquire DeBrincat?