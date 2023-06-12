Connect with us

Vegas Golden Knights

Golden Knights Rowdy Practice; Adin Hill Big Ovation

Published

26 mins ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights practice crowd

SUMMERLIN, NV — The Vegas Golden Knights are one win away from the Stanley Cup and fulfilling a dream of many fans who have been tantalized for six years. Monday, a couple of thousand fans filled the City National Arena, banging on the glass and cheering on their potential champions.

“Go Knights Go” chants broke out.

Each player received a rousing cheer as they hit the ice for practice. Emerging cult hero Adin Hill received an extended and rousing ovation, though the goalie put his head down and tried to get into his routine.

 

Hill tried to downplay it but did so with a bit of a smile. “Yeah,” he conceded. “They’re loud every day.”

The Golden Knight won the Pacific Division, steamrolled through Winnipeg in Round One, and beat Edmonton and Dallas in six games to reach this point. Monday, fans took what could be their last chance at the intimate practice facility to voice their support.

The fans pounded on the glass. They created a carnival-like atmosphere, complete with funny hats, signs large and small, as well as unwavering enthusiasm.

 

 

