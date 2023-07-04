Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Roster Set for Now, Everyone is Leaving Calgary

The Vegas Golden Knights roster has taken shape and the development camp is underway. There could be some concern over the Golden Knights goaltending situation, is there enough depth at the position?

Washington Hockey Now: Another new day and another new entry to the Alex DeBrincat sweepstakes. Could DeBrincat fit in with the Washington Capitals? DeBrincat could be on the radar for the 2024-25 season and beyond.

Calgary Hockey Now: Matthew Phillips is the latest Flame to get out of Calgary. Phillips was the leading scorer for the Flames American Hockey League affiliate for the last three seasons. The Flames reportedly offered Phillips a two-way deal and the Capitals offered a one-way deal. Phillips was the top prospect in the Flames organization. It is bad enough that the veterans are seeking out of Calgary and things will only get worse with the prospects also wanting out.

LA Hockey Now: The Kings have been wheeling and dealing. As a result, they are up against the salary cap. In lieu of signing a high-value free-agent goalie, the Kings went with Cam Talbot. Talbot has a history with coach Todd McLellan from when the two were together in Edmonton.

Philly Hockey Now: Marc Staal signed a one-year deal to join the Philadelphia Flyers. General manager Daniel Briere was surprised that Staal was even considering joining the Flyers. Staal brings veteran leadership and will help the young players on the roster.