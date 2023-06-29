Daily Nuggets: Busy Day for VGK, Meier Extended, Michkov Goes Seventh

The Vegas Golden Knights had a busy day Wednesday. Things started quietly with the announcement of Brayden Pachal getting a two-year, $1.55 million extension. A few hours later, Reilly Smith was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Roughly a half hour after the Smith trade, Ivan Barbashev received a five-year, $25 million contract extension.

With the final pick of the first round in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Vegas Golden Knights selected Center David Edstrom from Frolunda HC J20 of the Swedish Hockey League.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Reactions from the other side of the Smith trade.

Chicago Hockey Now: The least surprising news of the day was Connor Bedard going 1st overall to the Blackhawks. It’s the start of a new era on West Madison Street.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils are loading up. Timo Meier received an eight-year, $70.4 million extension.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins reportedly tried to move into the first round and may have been dangling Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman to do so.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Avalanche acquired Ross Colton for a second-round pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

San Jose Hockey Now: The Sharks are still in search of their identity as they get deeper and deeper into what will be a long rebuild. Here’s a look at what’s happening up in San Jose.

Philadelphia Hockey Now: Perhaps the Flyers took the biggest chance of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in selecting Matvei Michkov. Questions remain on how soon Michkov could possibly join the NHL. Many believe Michkov to be the second-best talent of the draft behind Bedard.