Breaking: Golden Knights Select David Edstrom 32nd Overall

3 hours ago

With the final pick of the first round in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Vegas Golden Knights selected Center David Edstrom from Frolunda HC J20 of the Swedish Hockey League. Edstrom measures 6’3″ and 187 pounds and is a good all-around player that can move the puck well in transition. Rated a strong passer, Edstrom distributes the puck well on the breakout and in the offensive zone. Edstrom’s height will help him at winning his battles and get to the dirty areas. Two major things that Bruce Cassidy asks of his forwards.

Vegas should get their first look at Edstrom at Rookie Camp in the next two weeks.

