Breaking: Golden Knights Trade Reilly Smith to Pittsburgh

The Vegas Golden Knights traded Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a third-round draft pick. Smith, an original day-one misfit, appeared in a total of 487 regular season and playoff games for the Golden Knights.

A pillar in the community, Smith held the annual Battle For Vegas Charity Softball game which raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities. The next Battle For Vegas Softball game is scheduled for July 22 at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Trading Smith frees up $5 million of the salary cap for the Golden Knights. The Golden Knights now have up to $13.4 million of cap space to work with pending what happens with Robin Lehner.