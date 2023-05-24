Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Decimate Dallas, Jamie Benn Goes Dirty

The Vegas Golden Knights broke the Dallas Stars. Every series has a moment of inevitability, and it feels like it happened with the third goal in the Golden Knights 4-0 blanketing of the Dallas Stars in Game 3. Jamie Benn went dirty early. Dallas fans went dirty later. None of it mattered. Elsewhere in the Daily, our colleagues broke the news about the Pittsburgh Penguins GM situation, NHL trade rumors are swirling in Boston and Toronto, and what comes next in Calgary?

The Florida Panthers can complete their Eastern Conference Final sweep tonight. I alerted my Pittsburgh audience to this fact, but one game was the fulcrum for the entire summer. The Penguins had a chance to claim the final playoff spot that Florida got. The Penguins merely had to beat the hapless Chicago Blackhawks (and equally bad Columbus Blue Jackets). They didn’t.

The Penguins lost. Florida got the playoff spot. Florida beat Boston creating a tumultuous offseason. Florida beats Toronto, exposing a rift that led to Kyle Dubas being fired. The Penguins will probably hire Dubas. The Blackhawks fell in the lottery to the spot that won Connor Bedard, and Toronto needs a new GM.

The Golden Knights will be heavily favored over Florida, for good reason. So, if that’s the Cup Final, and the VGK win — thank the Penguins.

None of that happens without the Penguins losing to Chicago.

Vegas Golden Knights / Stanley Cup Playoffs

First, a 4-0 win in Game 3. The Golden Knights recap.

Here’s Jamie Benn’s dirty hit on Mark Stone. Benn was ejected.

More postgame analysis. You’re seeing the star turn. THIS is what Kelly McCrimmon hoped for — Jack Eichel has arrived.

Dallas fans didn’t behave well. Adin Hill got a popcorn shower. The ice was covered in beer. Here’s the fallout from the Golden Knights win.

Florida Hockey Now: The other conference final is also 3-0. Sergei Bobrovsky has been a wall, and it is sweep day for the Florida Panthers.

NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now:

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: John Chayka has emerged as a strong candidate, and things seem to hinge on Kyle Dubas. Here’s last night’s breaking news on the Penguins’ GM search.

Boston Hockey Now: Perhaps Golden Knights fans should pay attention to this one — rumors are swirling around the Boston Bruins goaltenders.

DFO: Frank Seravalli reports the St. Louis Blues are dangling first-round picks to win now.

Philly Hockey Now: Outdoor fun next season — The New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers at MetLife Stadium.

NYI Hockey Now: More outdoor fun — The Rangers vs. New York Islanders also at MetLife..

Toronto Sun: They won’t trade Auston Matthews, but what about the rest of the core? The NHL trade rumors are picking up around William Nylander.

32 Thoughts: What comes next for the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs?