Benn Gets Tossed for Cross-Checking Stone; Golden Knights Explode

Perhaps Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn didn’t want to see what came next. Leading the Western Conference Final 2-0, the Vegas Golden Knights scored just 1:11 into Game 3, and Benn decided to send a message with a hard cross-check on a defenseless Mark Stone.

Not a good idea.

Referees sent their own message by giving Benn a five-minute major for cross-checking. Upon review, referees not only upheld the major penalty but they added a game misconduct penalty.

Just an incredibly boneheaded dumb move by Jamie Benn. Really gave the Vegas Golden Knights everything they needed. Dumb dumb dummy pic.twitter.com/mjoSrUUCAU — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) May 24, 2023

With the game potentially in the balance, the Dallas PK did a stellar job for the first several minutes of the major. However, on a Dallas two-on-one, a rebound hopped just over Dallas center Wyatt Johnston’s stick. The Golden Knights counter-attacked, and Jonathan Marchessault buried his rebound chance for a 2-0 lead.

Then 1:13 after Marchessault scored, William Carrier whipped a backhand over Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger’s shoulder for a 3-0 lead. It was an even-strength goal and Carrier’s first goal of the postseason. Fellow fourth-liners Teddy Blueger and Keegan Kolesar assisted.

A Golden Knights win would give them a nearly insurmountable 3-0 series lead. The Vegas Golden Knights have won four games in a row going back to Games 5 and 6 against Edmonton.