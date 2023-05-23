Connect with us

Benn Gets Tossed for Cross-Checking Stone; Golden Knights Explode

Published

3 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights Mark Stone, Jamie Benn Major Penalty Cross check

Perhaps Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn didn’t want to see what came next. Leading the Western Conference Final 2-0, the Vegas Golden Knights scored just 1:11 into Game 3, and Benn decided to send a message with a hard cross-check on a defenseless Mark Stone.

Not a good idea.

Referees sent their own message by giving Benn a five-minute major for cross-checking. Upon review, referees not only upheld the major penalty but they added a game misconduct penalty.

 

With the game potentially in the balance, the Dallas PK did a stellar job for the first several minutes of the major. However, on a Dallas two-on-one, a rebound hopped just over Dallas center Wyatt Johnston’s stick. The Golden Knights counter-attacked, and Jonathan Marchessault buried his rebound chance for a 2-0 lead.

Then 1:13 after Marchessault scored, William Carrier whipped a backhand over Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger’s shoulder for a 3-0 lead. It was an even-strength goal and Carrier’s first goal of the postseason. Fellow fourth-liners Teddy Blueger and Keegan Kolesar assisted.

A Golden Knights win would give them a nearly insurmountable 3-0 series lead. The Vegas Golden Knights have won four games in a row going back to Games 5 and 6 against Edmonton.

HOCKEYDIVA

DAMM BENN, WHAT A GOON PLAY. BENN SHOULD GET SUPPLEMENTAL DISCIPLINE FROM THE LEAGUE. AT LEAST ONE OR TWO GAMES SUSPENSION.
I DIDNT THINK THAT DALLAS WAS THIS DIRTY.

